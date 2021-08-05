 Skip to main Content
Miami International Holdings Reports July 2021 Trading Results - MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share And Volume Records - SPIKES Futures Volume at Record Levels

Date 05/08/2021

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported July 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX


Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.70% single day market share record on July 2, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 15.53% in July 2021.  In addition, MIAX Emerald reported a 6.92% single day market share record on July 29, 2021.  The total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.53% in July 2021 was 412 basis points higher than the 11.41% market share in June 2020 and represented a 36.1% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.3 million multi-listed options contracts in July 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,539,377 contracts.  

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 741,044,038 shares in July 2021, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 5.0% from June 2021. 

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 297,235 contracts, the 7th highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 94.8% from the July 2020 total.  Total volume during the January to July 2021 period reached 2,081,354 contracts, a 34.9% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 99,968 contracts on July 30, 2021, an increase of 30.5% from the July 30, 2020 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 33,510 contracts in July 2021, up 1,122.5% from the 2,741 contract total in June 2021.  SPIKES Futures volumes reached a record ADV of 1,596 contracts in July 2021 and a single day volume record of 4,097 contracts on July 13, 2021.

 

 

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for  MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

  

22

  

145

147

  

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

749,029,013

582,318,225

28.6%

651,089,358

15.0%

5,370,791,850

3,249,054,726

65.3%

MIAX Exchange Group

116,326,908

66,453,392

75.1%

82,030,056

41.8%

762,358,927

381,278,555

99.9%

MIAX

49,303,729

28,259,455

74.5%

32,868,021

50.0%

293,124,012

149,342,588

96.3%

MIAX Pearl

34,237,820

24,098,544

42.1%

34,463,389

-0.7%

274,662,509

156,844,352

75.1%

MIAX Emerald 

32,785,359

14,095,393

132.6%

14,698,646

123.1%

194,572,406

75,091,615

159.1%

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

 

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

35,668,048

26,469,010

34.8%

29,594,971

 

20.5%

37,039,944

22,102,413

67.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

5,539,377

3,020,609

83.4%

3,728,639

 

48.6%

5,257,648

2,593,732

102.7%

MIAX

2,347,797

1,284,521

82.8%

1,494,001

 

57.1%

2,021,545

1,015,936

99.0%

MIAX Pearl

1,630,372

1,095,388

48.8%

1,566,518

 

4.1%

1,894,224

1,066,968

77.5%

MIAX Emerald

1,561,208

640,700

143.7%

668,120

 

133.7%

1,341,879

510,827

162.7%

 

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for  MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

 

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market

Share

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

 

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

15.53%

11.41%

36.1%

12.60%

 

23.3%

14.19%

11.74%

21.0%

MIAX

6.58%

4.85%

35.6%

5.05%

 

30.4%

5.46%

4.60%

18.7%

MIAX Pearl

4.57%

4.14%

10.5%

5.29%

 

-13.6%

5.11%

4.83%

5.9%

MIAX Emerald

4.38%

2.42%

80.8%

2.26%

 

93.9%

3.62%

2.31%

56.8%

 

 

Equities Trading Volume for  MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

 

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

  

22

  

145

147

  

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry

204,551

0

NA

244,472

-16.3%

1,760,416

0

NA

MIAX Pearl Volume

741

0

NA

706

5.0%

3,935

0

NA

MIAX Pearl ADV

35

0

NA

32

10.0%

27

0

NA

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.36%

NA

NA

0.29%

25.5%

0.22%

NA

NA

 

 

 

Futures & Options Trading Volume fo MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

  

22

  

145

147

  

MGEX Volume

297,235

152,619

94.8%

412,672

-28.0%

2,081,354

1,542,406

34.9%

MGEX ADV

14,154

6,937

104.0%

18,758

-24.5%

14,354

10,493

36.8%

 

July 2021 Market Share and Volume Records: 

 

 

MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

16.70%

July 2, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

15.53%

July 2021

 

 

 

MIAX Emerald Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

6.92%

July 29, 2021

       

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com