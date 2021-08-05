Miami International Holdings Reports July 2021 Trading Results - MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share And Volume Records - SPIKES Futures Volume at Record Levels

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported July 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX
Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.70% single day market share record on July 2, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 15.53% in July 2021. In addition, MIAX Emerald reported a 6.92% single day market share record on July 29, 2021. The total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.53% in July 2021 was 412 basis points higher than the 11.41% market share in June 2020 and represented a 36.1% increase.
The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.3 million multi-listed options contracts in July 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,539,377 contracts.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 741,044,038 shares in July 2021, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 5.0% from June 2021.
In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 297,235 contracts, the 7th highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 94.8% from the July 2020 total. Total volume during the January to July 2021 period reached 2,081,354 contracts, a 34.9% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 99,968 contracts on July 30, 2021, an increase of 30.5% from the July 30, 2020 total.
SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 33,510 contracts in July 2021, up 1,122.5% from the 2,741 contract total in June 2021. SPIKES Futures volumes reached a record ADV of 1,596 contracts in July 2021 and a single day volume record of 4,097 contracts on July 13, 2021.
|
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
145
|
147
|
|
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
|
749,029,013
|
582,318,225
|
28.6%
|
651,089,358
|
15.0%
|
5,370,791,850
|
3,249,054,726
|
65.3%
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
116,326,908
|
66,453,392
|
75.1%
|
82,030,056
|
41.8%
|
762,358,927
|
381,278,555
|
99.9%
|
MIAX
|
49,303,729
|
28,259,455
|
74.5%
|
32,868,021
|
50.0%
|
293,124,012
|
149,342,588
|
96.3%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
34,237,820
|
24,098,544
|
42.1%
|
34,463,389
|
-0.7%
|
274,662,509
|
156,844,352
|
75.1%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
32,785,359
|
14,095,393
|
132.6%
|
14,698,646
|
123.1%
|
194,572,406
|
75,091,615
|
159.1%
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
Jun-21
|
|
% Chg
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
|
35,668,048
|
26,469,010
|
34.8%
|
29,594,971
|
|
20.5%
|
37,039,944
|
22,102,413
|
67.6%
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
5,539,377
|
3,020,609
|
83.4%
|
3,728,639
|
|
48.6%
|
5,257,648
|
2,593,732
|
102.7%
|
MIAX
|
2,347,797
|
1,284,521
|
82.8%
|
1,494,001
|
|
57.1%
|
2,021,545
|
1,015,936
|
99.0%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,630,372
|
1,095,388
|
48.8%
|
1,566,518
|
|
4.1%
|
1,894,224
|
1,066,968
|
77.5%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,561,208
|
640,700
|
143.7%
|
668,120
|
|
133.7%
|
1,341,879
|
510,827
|
162.7%
|
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
Share
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
Jun-21
|
|
% Chg
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
15.53%
|
11.41%
|
36.1%
|
12.60%
|
|
23.3%
|
14.19%
|
11.74%
|
21.0%
|
MIAX
|
6.58%
|
4.85%
|
35.6%
|
5.05%
|
|
30.4%
|
5.46%
|
4.60%
|
18.7%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
4.57%
|
4.14%
|
10.5%
|
5.29%
|
|
-13.6%
|
5.11%
|
4.83%
|
5.9%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
4.38%
|
2.42%
|
80.8%
|
2.26%
|
|
93.9%
|
3.62%
|
2.31%
|
56.8%
|
|
Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
145
|
147
|
|
U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
|
204,551
|
0
|
NA
|
244,472
|
-16.3%
|
1,760,416
|
0
|
NA
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
741
|
0
|
NA
|
706
|
5.0%
|
3,935
|
0
|
NA
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
35
|
0
|
NA
|
32
|
10.0%
|
27
|
0
|
NA
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
0.36%
|
NA
|
NA
|
0.29%
|
25.5%
|
0.22%
|
NA
|
NA
|
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume fo MGEX, Current Month
|
r
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
Jul-21
|
Jul-20
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
145
|
147
|
|
MGEX Volume
|
297,235
|
152,619
|
94.8%
|
412,672
|
-28.0%
|
2,081,354
|
1,542,406
|
34.9%
|
MGEX ADV
|
14,154
|
6,937
|
104.0%
|
18,758
|
-24.5%
|
14,354
|
10,493
|
36.8%
July 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:
|
|
MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records
|
Single Day
|
Market Share
|
16.70%
|
July 2, 2021
|
Monthly
|
Market Share
|
15.53%
|
July 2021
|
|
MIAX Emerald Multi-Listed Options Records
|
Single Day
|
Market Share
|
6.92%
|
July 29, 2021
For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com