Miami International Holdings Reports August 2023 Trading Results - MIAX Pearl Equities Hits Record 2.17% Daily Market Share With Options Volume Surging 26.5% To Record YTD Level

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported August 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

August 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 138.0 million contracts, a 27.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 14.85%, a 16.1% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.1 billion contracts, a 26.5% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 55.2 million contracts, a 17.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.94%, a 6.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 437.4 million contracts, up 21.3% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 58.2 million contracts, a 62.9% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.26%, a 48.2% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 451.3 million contracts, up 57.8% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 24.7 million contracts, a 2.9% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.65%, an 11.7% decrease YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.2 billion shares, a 75.9% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 1.74%, a 76.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities set a new daily market share record of 2.17% on August 25 th and reached a record YTD volume of 28.6 billion shares, a 46.0% increase YoY.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 329,483 contracts, a 12.5% decrease YoY and a 34.4% increase from July 2023 .

. SPIKES ® Futures volume totaled 26,687 contracts in August 2023 , representing an 83.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,160 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg Jul-23 % Chg Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg

Trading Days 23 23

20

167 167



U.S. Equity Options Industry 929,123,718 845,104,433 9.9 % 803,919,985 15.6 % 6,797,022,243 6,285,805,288 8.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group 137,982,535 108,079,977 27.7 % 125,287,676 10.1 % 1,093,133,331 863,818,014 26.5 %

MIAX Options 55,161,173 46,972,524 17.4 % 51,143,921 7.9 % 437,401,595 360,617,154 21.3 %

MIAX Pearl 58,153,595 35,696,808 62.9 % 50,643,890 14.8 % 451,314,015 286,036,788 57.8 %

MIAX Emerald 24,667,767 25,410,645 -2.9 % 23,499,865 5.0 % 204,417,721 217,164,072 -5.9 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg Jul-23 % Chg Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 40,396,683 36,743,671 9.9 % 40,195,999 0.5 % 40,700,732 37,639,553 8.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group 5,999,241 4,699,129 27.7 % 6,264,384 -4.2 % 6,545,709 5,172,563 26.5 %

MIAX Options 2,398,312 2,042,284 17.4 % 2,557,196 -6.2 % 2,619,171 2,159,384 21.3 %

MIAX Pearl 2,528,417 1,552,035 62.9 % 2,532,195 -0.1 % 2,702,479 1,712,795 57.8 %

MIAX Emerald 1,072,512 1,104,811 -2.9 % 1,174,993 -8.7 % 1,224,058 1,300,384 -5.9 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg Jul-23 % Chg Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 14.85 % 12.79 % 16.1 % 15.58 % -4.7 % 16.08 % 13.74 % 17.0 %

MIAX Options 5.94 % 5.56 % 6.8 % 6.36 % -6.7 % 6.44 % 5.74 % 12.2 %

MIAX Pearl 6.26 % 4.22 % 48.2 % 6.30 % -0.6 % 6.64 % 4.55 % 45.9 %

MIAX Emerald 2.65 % 3.01 % -11.7 % 2.92 % -9.2 % 3.01 % 3.45 % -12.9 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg Jul-23 % Chg Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg Trading Days 23 23

20

167 167

U.S. Equities Industry 242,103 243,296 -0.5 % 208,905 15.9 % 1,847,930 2,036,953 -9.3 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,216 2,396 75.9 % 3,583 17.7 % 28,646 19,624 46.0 % MIAX Pearl ADV 183 104 75.9 % 179 2.3 % 172 118 46.0 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.74 % 0.98 % 76.8 % 1.72 % 1.5 % 1.55 % 0.96 % 60.9 %