Miami International Holdings Reports August 2023 Trading Results - MIAX Pearl Equities Hits Record 2.17% Daily Market Share With Options Volume Surging 26.5% To Record YTD Level

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported August 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
August 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 138.0 million contracts, a 27.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 14.85%, a 16.1% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.1 billion contracts, a 26.5% increase YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 55.2 million contracts, a 17.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.94%, a 6.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 437.4 million contracts, up 21.3% from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 58.2 million contracts, a 62.9% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.26%, a 48.2% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 451.3 million contracts, up 57.8% from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 24.7 million contracts, a 2.9% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.65%, an 11.7% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.2 billion shares, a 75.9% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 1.74%, a 76.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities set a new daily market share record of 2.17% on August 25th and reached a record YTD volume of 28.6 billion shares, a 46.0% increase YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 329,483 contracts, a 12.5% decrease YoY and a 34.4% increase from July 2023.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 26,687 contracts in August 2023, representing an 83.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,160 contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Jul-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
20
|
167
|
167
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
929,123,718
|
845,104,433
|
9.9 %
|
803,919,985
|
15.6 %
|
6,797,022,243
|
6,285,805,288
|
8.1 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
137,982,535
|
108,079,977
|
27.7 %
|
125,287,676
|
10.1 %
|
1,093,133,331
|
863,818,014
|
26.5 %
|
MIAX Options
|
55,161,173
|
46,972,524
|
17.4 %
|
51,143,921
|
7.9 %
|
437,401,595
|
360,617,154
|
21.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
58,153,595
|
35,696,808
|
62.9 %
|
50,643,890
|
14.8 %
|
451,314,015
|
286,036,788
|
57.8 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
24,667,767
|
25,410,645
|
-2.9 %
|
23,499,865
|
5.0 %
|
204,417,721
|
217,164,072
|
-5.9 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Jul-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
40,396,683
|
36,743,671
|
9.9 %
|
40,195,999
|
0.5 %
|
40,700,732
|
37,639,553
|
8.1 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
5,999,241
|
4,699,129
|
27.7 %
|
6,264,384
|
-4.2 %
|
6,545,709
|
5,172,563
|
26.5 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,398,312
|
2,042,284
|
17.4 %
|
2,557,196
|
-6.2 %
|
2,619,171
|
2,159,384
|
21.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
2,528,417
|
1,552,035
|
62.9 %
|
2,532,195
|
-0.1 %
|
2,702,479
|
1,712,795
|
57.8 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,072,512
|
1,104,811
|
-2.9 %
|
1,174,993
|
-8.7 %
|
1,224,058
|
1,300,384
|
-5.9 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Jul-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
14.85 %
|
12.79 %
|
16.1 %
|
15.58 %
|
-4.7 %
|
16.08 %
|
13.74 %
|
17.0 %
|
MIAX Options
|
5.94 %
|
5.56 %
|
6.8 %
|
6.36 %
|
-6.7 %
|
6.44 %
|
5.74 %
|
12.2 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
6.26 %
|
4.22 %
|
48.2 %
|
6.30 %
|
-0.6 %
|
6.64 %
|
4.55 %
|
45.9 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
2.65 %
|
3.01 %
|
-11.7 %
|
2.92 %
|
-9.2 %
|
3.01 %
|
3.45 %
|
-12.9 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Jul-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
20
|
167
|
167
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
242,103
|
243,296
|
-0.5 %
|
208,905
|
15.9 %
|
1,847,930
|
2,036,953
|
-9.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
4,216
|
2,396
|
75.9 %
|
3,583
|
17.7 %
|
28,646
|
19,624
|
46.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
183
|
104
|
75.9 %
|
179
|
2.3 %
|
172
|
118
|
46.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.74 %
|
0.98 %
|
76.8 %
|
1.72 %
|
1.5 %
|
1.55 %
|
0.96 %
|
60.9 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Jul-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-23
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
20
|
167
|
167
|
MGEX Futures Volume
|
329,483
|
376,441
|
-12.5 %
|
245,080
|
34.4 %
|
1,999,459
|
2,400,396
|
-16.7 %
|
MGEX ADV
|
14,325
|
16,367
|
-12.5 %
|
12,254
|
16.9 %
|
11,973
|
14,374
|
-16.7 %