Miami International Holdings Reports August 2023 Trading Results - MIAX Pearl Equities Hits Record 2.17% Daily Market Share With Options Volume Surging 26.5% To Record YTD Level

Date 08/09/2023

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported August 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

 

August 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

  • Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 138.0 million contracts, a 27.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 14.85%, a 16.1% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.1 billion contracts, a 26.5% increase YoY. 
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 55.2 million contracts, a 17.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.94%, a 6.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 437.4 million contracts, up 21.3% from the same period in 2022.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 58.2 million contracts, a 62.9% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.26%, a 48.2% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 451.3 million contracts, up 57.8% from the same period in 2022.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 24.7 million contracts, a 2.9% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.65%, an 11.7% decrease YoY.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.2 billion shares, a 75.9% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 1.74%, a 76.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities set a new daily market share record of 2.17% on August 25th and reached a record YTD volume of 28.6 billion shares, a 46.0% increase YoY.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 329,483 contracts, a 12.5% decrease YoY and a 34.4% increase from July 2023.
  • SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 26,687 contracts in August 2023, representing an 83.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,160 contracts.

 

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.

 

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Jul-23

% Chg

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Trading Days

23

23

20

167

167

U.S. Equity Options Industry

929,123,718

845,104,433

9.9 %

803,919,985

15.6 %

6,797,022,243

6,285,805,288

8.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group

137,982,535

108,079,977

27.7 %

125,287,676

10.1 %

1,093,133,331

863,818,014

26.5 %

MIAX Options

55,161,173

46,972,524

17.4 %

51,143,921

7.9 %

437,401,595

360,617,154

21.3 %

MIAX Pearl

58,153,595

35,696,808

62.9 %

50,643,890

14.8 %

451,314,015

286,036,788

57.8 %

MIAX Emerald

24,667,767

25,410,645

-2.9 %

23,499,865

5.0 %

204,417,721

217,164,072

-5.9 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Jul-23

% Chg

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

40,396,683

36,743,671

9.9 %

40,195,999

0.5 %

40,700,732

37,639,553

8.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group

5,999,241

4,699,129

27.7 %

6,264,384

-4.2 %

6,545,709

5,172,563

26.5 %

MIAX Options

2,398,312

2,042,284

17.4 %

2,557,196

-6.2 %

2,619,171

2,159,384

21.3 %

MIAX Pearl

2,528,417

1,552,035

62.9 %

2,532,195

-0.1 %

2,702,479

1,712,795

57.8 %

MIAX Emerald

1,072,512

1,104,811

-2.9 %

1,174,993

-8.7 %

1,224,058

1,300,384

-5.9 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Jul-23

% Chg

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

14.85 %

12.79 %

16.1 %

15.58 %

-4.7 %

16.08 %

13.74 %

17.0 %

MIAX Options

5.94 %

5.56 %

6.8 %

6.36 %

-6.7 %

6.44 %

5.74 %

12.2 %

MIAX Pearl

6.26 %

4.22 %

48.2 %

6.30 %

-0.6 %

6.64 %

4.55 %

45.9 %

MIAX Emerald

2.65 %

3.01 %

-11.7 %

2.92 %

-9.2 %

3.01 %

3.45 %

-12.9 %


Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Jul-23

% Chg

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Trading Days

23

23

20

167

167

U.S. Equities Industry

242,103

243,296

-0.5 %

208,905

15.9 %

1,847,930

2,036,953

-9.3 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,216

2,396

75.9 %

3,583

17.7 %

28,646

19,624

46.0 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

183

104

75.9 %

179

2.3 %

172

118

46.0 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.74 %

0.98 %

76.8 %

1.72 %

1.5 %

1.55 %

0.96 %

60.9 %


Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Jul-23

% Chg

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Trading Days

23

23

20

167

167

MGEX Futures Volume

329,483

376,441

-12.5 %

245,080

34.4 %

1,999,459

2,400,396

-16.7 %

MGEX ADV

14,325

16,367

-12.5 %

12,254

16.9 %

11,973

14,374

-16.7 %
