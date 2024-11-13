Miami International Holdings Participates In The 2024 Ring The Bell For Climate Initiative Aligned With COP29

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, announced it ceremoniously rang the opening bell at its Princeton, N.J. headquarters in honor of The World Federation of Exchanges' (The WFE) Ring the Bell for Climate initiative on November 12, 2024.

"The impact of climate change can be seen both globally and in our own backyards, and MIH's participation in this year's Ring the Bell for Climate initiative is intended to raise awareness of the important climate-related issues facing our industry," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "MIH employees are actively involved in addressing our climate impact through initiatives focused on reducing our carbon footprint, waste reduction, office building efficiency and the launch of new climate-related products."



The WFE Ring the Bell for Climate initiative aims to bring exchanges together to highlight the importance of sustainability issues in the finance industry and demonstrate the efforts exchanges are taking to address these important issues. This year's initiative aligns with the start of COP29, a global climate summit where world leaders will gather in Azerbaijan to measure progress and negotiate the best ways to address climate change.



MIH's new MIAX SapphireTM trading floor, currently under construction in Miami, Florida, sits inside 545 Wyn, a 298,000-square-foot office and retail building in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. The building features an innovative water conservation system, including a 19,000-square-foot green roof designed to reduce, absorb, and filter rainwater runoff while providing an extra layer of insulation. The building also features low flow, solar-powered faucets and recycling containers throughout, among other sustainability elements.

In 2023, MIH's Minneapolis, MN office location won a Jackson Control Sustainability Award after undergoing $37.5 million worth of improvements spanning a decade, including energy efficiency and building automation features.



Information on The WFE Ring the Bell for Climate 2024 campaign is available at https://www.world-exchanges.org/news/articles/exchanges-ring-bell-support-climate-initiatives-and-sustainability.