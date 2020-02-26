Miami International Holdings Executive Thomas P. Gallagher Elected Chairman Of Bermuda Stock Exchange

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), the parent holding company of the MIAX Exchange Group™ and majority stock owner of the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), on February 20 announced that its Chairman and CEO Thomas P. Gallagher has been elected Chairman of the Council (Board of Directors) of the BSX. Outgoing Chairman David A. Brown will remain on the Council as Deputy Chairman, replacing Jeff Conyers.
“We are pleased to welcome Tom as the new Chairman of the Council,” said Greg Wojciechowski the President and CEO of the BSX. “His expertise in the exchange sector will be invaluable to the BSX, providing the leadership necessary to implement our long-term growth strategy and vision. Wojciechowski further commented, “The BSX management team is very excited to be part of the next chapter in the BSX’s development as we work with MIAX to bring new opportunities to the BSX and continue our efforts to develop Bermuda’s domestic capital market.”
Said Gallagher, “It is a privilege to be elected by the Council as the incoming Chairman. On behalf of the Council, I would like to thank David Brown and Jeff Conyers for their service and contributions over the past 20 plus years as Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively. Through their guidance, the BSX is in a position to take full advantage of opportunities such as the Bermuda government’s recently enacted Digital Asset Business Act, or DABA, which will enable us to move into new products and asset classes in the digital asset space.”
Commented Bermuda Premier the Hon. E. David Burt JP, MP, “The MIAX Exchange Group has deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on exchanges. Their investment in the BSX and specific interest in utilizing opportunities provided by Bermuda’s Digital Asset Business Act is a testament to Bermuda’s fintech efforts. The BSX is well placed to provide a critical part of the infrastructure necessary to support the development of the industry. MIH’s selection of Bermuda for their investment demonstrates that Bermuda continues to be a business-friendly jurisdiction with a stellar reputation. It also showcases the interest that exists in the quality regulation and structures we have put in place to accommodate growth in the digitization of financial assets. The Bermuda government welcomes the BSX and MIH taking advantage of this innovative fintech regulatory framework and looks forward to the BSX advancing its offerings into the new era of digital assets.”
The BSX also announced today that Greg Wojciechowski will continue to serve in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of BSX. Additionally, MIH announced today that Mr. Wojciechowski has been appointed President of MIAX Global, LLC. MIAX Global focuses on MIH’s merger, acquisition and joint venture activities as well as the company’s trading, technology and other projects based outside of North America, initially focusing on Europe and to expand into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
Added Gallagher, “I look forward to working with the other Council members and management and we intend to initially focus on growing BSX’s existing debt and insurance-linked securities listings by offering a competitive exchange venue and enhancing BSX sales and marketing efforts. We are also actively pursuing new opportunities to bring innovative products to the BSX and further exploring synergies with MIH now that its acquisition of a controlling interest in the BSX has been finalized.”
Further commented Barbara J. Comly, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of MIH, “Both MIH and the BSX look forward to jointly working with the Bermuda Monetary Authority’s Executive Chair Jeremy Cox, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Craig Swan, and the rest of the BMA on a variety of new projects.”