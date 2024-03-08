Miami International Holdings Announces Participation In World Federation Of Exchanges' "Ring The Bell For Gender Equality"

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire, LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), today announced its participation in the World Federation of Exchanges' tenth annual "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" campaign for International Women's Day on March 8, 2024.

MIAX will host a ceremonial bell ringing at its corporate headquarters in Princeton, N.J., on March 8, at 9:30 a.m., EST, to celebrate the event.

"We are thrilled to once again participate in the 2024 World Federation of Exchanges' 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' ceremony," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "It is imperative for us to show our continuous support for all women and to recognize the importance of gender diversity, particularly within the financial industry. We are excited to celebrate today the many accomplishments of the women working across all of MIH's exchanges."

"MIAX is committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of race or gender. As we celebrate this year's 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality,' I am proud to acknowledge all of the women at MIAX whose contributions are an important reason for our company's success," added Barbara J. Comly, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of MIH.

The "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" campaign is a partnership between UN Women, UN Global Compact, Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and World Federation of Exchanges.

The theme for UN Women's Day 2024 is "Invest in women: Accelerate progress." This year, International Women's Day addresses the collective need to address the $360 billion annual deficit in gender-equality measures by 2030.

