MGEX Welcomes November Into The Record Book

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), welcomes November 2019 into the record book as the 20th best overall month with a total of 234,265 contracts traded.
Furthermore, this past month was the 18th best electronic month at the Exchange with a total of 206,904 contracts traded. Total futures volume came in at 231,185 contracts, while total options volume was at 3,080 contracts traded. Open interest following Friday’s activity was recorded at 66,938 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume and open interest records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.