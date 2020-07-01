MGEX Welcomes June Into The Top-5 Record Book

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), welcomes June 2020 into the record book as the 5th best month in the Exchange’s history. This is the 6th consecutive June to enter the top-25 record for best overall month. Total exchange volume for the month was 283,477 contracts traded.
Additionally, June was also the 5th best electronic month in history with a total of 255,412 contracts. At the close of market, open interest was 65,941 contracts, which is 19% higher than this time last year. At the half way point in 2020, the Exchange is currently 20% ahead in total volume compared to last year.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.