Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX TM ), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported September 2022 trading volume of 310,233 contracts, representing a 4.3% year-over-year (YoY) decrease and a 17.6% decrease from August 2022. Total year-to-date volume reached 2,710,629 contracts, a decrease of 3.2% from the same period in 2021.