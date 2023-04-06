MGEX Reports Trading Results For March 2023 - SPIKES Futures Sets New Open Interest Record

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported March 2023 trading volume of 242,712 contracts, representing a 29.1% year-over-year (YoY) decrease and a 4.2% decrease from February 2023.

MGEX reported Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) Futures volume of 208,231 contracts in March 2023, a decrease of 29.8% YoY and a decrease of 5.1% from February 2023. HRSW Options volume totaled 8,032 contracts in March 2023, an increase of 75.0% YoY and a 134.4% increase from February 2023.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 26,449 contracts in March 2023, representing a 35.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,150 contracts. SPIKES Futures set an open interest record of 764 contracts on March 24, 2023.

