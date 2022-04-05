MGEX Reports Trading Results For March 2022; Sets March And Year-To-Date Volume Records

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEXTM), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported record March 2022 trading volume of 342,172 contracts, representing a 31.8% year-over-year (YoY) increase and the highest volume total for March in MGEX history. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 931,091 contracts, an increase of 18.1% from the same period in 2021.
MGEX reported Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) Futures volume of 296,755 contracts, an increase of 17.5% YoY and an increase of 20.9% from February 2022. HRSW Options volume totaled 4,590 contracts, a decrease of 33.1% YoY and a 46.3% decrease from February 2022.
Click here for full details.