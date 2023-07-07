MGEX Reports Trading Results For June 2023

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported June 2023 trading volume of 271,495 contracts, representing a 21.9% year-over-year (YoY) decrease from the same period in 2022 and a 7.9% increase from May 2023.

MGEX reported Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) Futures volume of 247,802 contracts in June 2023, a 10.5% decrease YoY and an 18.2% increase from May 2023. HRSW Options volume totaled 6,500 contracts in June 2023, a 10.2% decrease YoY and an 8.1% decrease from May 2023.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 17,193 contracts in June 2023, representing a 72.9% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 819 contracts.

