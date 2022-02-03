MGEX Reports Trading Results For January 2022 - Sets January Monthly Volume Record

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEXTM), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported record January 2022 trading volume of 277,151 contracts, a 16.1% increase from January 2021 and the highest January volume total in the history of MGEX.
MGEX reported Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) Futures volume of 185,949 contracts, a decline of 20.2% from January 2021 and an increase of 41.5% from December 2021. HRSW Options volume totaled 8,489 contracts, a 98.7% increase from January 2021 and a 26.8% increase from December 2021.
SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 82,713 contracts in January 2022, up 7.5% from the 76,954 contract total in December 2021. SPIKES Futures volume reported an ADV of 4,136 contracts in January 2022.
