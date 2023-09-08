BV_Trial Banner.gif
MGEX Reports Trading Results For August 2023

Date 08/09/2023

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported August 2023 trading volume of 329,483 contracts, representing a 12.5% year-over-year (YoY) decrease from the same period in 2022 and a 34.4% increase from July 2023.

 

MGEX reported Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) Futures volume of 294,964 contracts in August 2023, a 40.5% increase YoY and a 39.4% increase from July 2023.HRSW Options volume totaled 7,832 contracts in August 2023, a 31.8% increase YoY and a 55.4% decrease from July 2023.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 26,687 contracts in August 2023, representing an 83.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,160 contracts.

Click here for full details.

