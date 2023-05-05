MGEX Reports Trading Results For April 2023 - SPIKES Futures Sets Open Interest Record

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported April 2023 trading volume of 240,298 contracts, representing a 2.0% decrease year-over-year (YoY) from the same period in 2022 and a 1.0% decrease from March 2023.

MGEX reported Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) Futures volume of 214,809 contracts in April 2023, an 11.7% increase YoY and a 3.2% increase from March 2023. HRSW Options volume totaled 6,946 contracts in April 2023, an increase of 99.8% YoY and a 13.5% decrease from March 2023.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 18,543 contracts in April 2023, representing a 62.6% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 976 contracts. SPIKES Futures set an all-time open interest record of 1,209 contracts on April 10, 2023.

