MGEX Reports The Second Best Month In History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that April 2021 closed as the second best month in Exchange history with a grand total of 322,207 contracts traded. This past month was the best April in history, beating the previous record holder April 2018 by over 50,000 contracts.
MGEX also reports that April’s electronic volume was the second best in history with a total of 294,409 contracts. Additionally, this past month was the best April for options volume with a total of 9,732 contracts. This is the highest monthly options volume since August 2017. At the close of market, open interest was recorded at 86,899 contracts, which is 20% higher than this time last year.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.