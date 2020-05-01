MGEX Reports The Second-Best April In History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that April 2020 as the second best April in history with a total exchange volume of 256,276 contracts. This past month also entered the record book as the 14th best overall month in history of the Exchange. The total exchange volume from this past month was also 7% higher compared to April 2019.
Additionally, April was the 12th best month for total electronic volume with a total of 227,898 contracts. Open interest following Thursday’s activity was 72,644 contracts, which is 11% higher compared to this time last year.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com