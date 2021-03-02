 Skip to main Content
MGEX Reports The Fifth-Best Month In Its History

Date 02/03/2021

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), completed February 2021 with a total of 289,812 contracts traded, making it the fifth-best overall month in the history of the Exchange. Compared to February 2020, this past month saw an 11% increase in total volume. Additionally, this past month’s record numbers made it the best February in MGEX’s history.

February was also the fifth-best electronic month in history with a total of 261,837 contracts traded. At the close of market, open interest was reported at 89,559 which is 26% higher compared to this time last year.

To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.