MGEX Reports Second-Best November In History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports the second best November in the history of the Exchange with a total of 260,612 contracts traded. Compared to November 2019, this past month saw an 11% increase. This also puts November 2020 in the record book as the 16th best month overall for MGEX.
Electronic volume was reported at 233,637 contracts, making it the 13th best overall month for electronic volume. At the close of market, open interest was reported at 69,551 contracts, which is 4% higher compared to this time last year.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.