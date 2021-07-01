MGEX Reports June As The Second-Best Month In History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that this past month was the 2nd best month in the history of the Exchange with a grand total of 412,672 contracts traded. This is the first time MGEX has reached over 400,000 contracts since June 2017. Compared to May, June saw a 58% increase in total volume.
Electronically, 380,484 contracts were traded this past month, making June 2021 the 2nd best electronic month in MGEX history. Options volume had a total of 19,186 contracts, which is the highest it’s been since 2017, and 432% higher than June 2020. Additionally, three days in June entered the top-25 total daily volume or total daily electronic volume record books. At the close of market on Wednesday, open interest was recorded at 90,310 contracts.
At the halfway point in the calendar year, MGEX reports a total volume 1,784,119 contracts, which is 28% higher compared to 2020.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com