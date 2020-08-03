MGEX Reports July Statistics

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports a total exchange volume of 152,619 contracts for the month of July. The total exchange volume is up 7% compared to July of last year. Additionally, the total exchange volume for the calendar year is up 19% compared to this time last year.
Electronically, there was a total of 131,984 contracts traded in July. MGEX saw a steady increase in open interest throughout the month. At the close of market last Friday, open interest was reported at 76,613 contracts which is 16% higher compared to the end of June, and 12% higher than July of last year.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.