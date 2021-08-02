MGEX Reports A Top-10 Month

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), welcomes July 2021 as the 7th best overall month for MGEX with a total exchange volume of 297,235 contracts. This past month was also the 2nd best July in the record book.
Electronically, 275,830 contracts were traded in July, making it the 5th best overall month. Options volume was recorded at 15,445 contracts. For the first time since the summer of 2017, this is the second consecutive month total options volume broke 15,000 contracts. At the close of market, open interested was recorded at 99,968 contracts, which is 30% higher than this time last year.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit the MGEX website at www.mgex.com.