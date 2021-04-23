MGEX Reports A Top 10 Day

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that Thursday, April 22nd broke into the top 10 record book as the 6th best total volume day in history with a total of 28,699 contracts traded.
Additionally, yesterday was also the 7th best electronic day in MGEX history with a total of 27,027 contracts. At the close of market, open interest was recorded at 93,557 which is 20% higher compared to this time last year. With six trade days left in April, the total monthly volume currently sits at 222,900 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com