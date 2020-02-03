MGEX Reports A Strong Start To 2020

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports January 2020 as the fourth-best January in history with a total Exchange volume of 175,734 contracts. This past month saw a 47% increase in total volume compared to January 2019.
Additionally, MGEX achieved the second-best January electronically with a total of 152,663 contracts traded. Total options volume came in at 4,542 contracts. At the close of market on Friday, open interest finished at 73,367, which is 10% higher than last month.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.