MGEX Reports 2020 As The Second-Best Calendar Year In History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports 2020 concluded as the second-best calendar year in history with a total of 2,766,442 contracts traded. Alongside this achievement, it was also the best calendar year for electronic volume with a total of 2,476,313 contracts. Additionally, MGEX recorded that 2020 had the most total futures contracts traded in a year for the Exchange.
MGEX also completed this past month as the best December in the history of the Exchange with a total of 211,067 contracts. This past month saw an astonishing 30% increase in total volume compared to December 2019. Open interest at the close of market was recorded at 82,237 contracts, which is 23% higher compared to this time last year.
Listed below are other prominent records MGEX recorded within the 2020 calendar year:
- Monthly Exchange Volume Top-25 Entries
- August 2020 – 318,992 (2)
- June 2020 – 283,477 (6)
- March 2020 – 277,629 (7)
- October 2020 – 268,611 (11)
- February 2020 – 261,762 (14)
- November 2020 – 260,212 (16)
- April 2020 – 256,276 (18)
- Monthly Electronic Volume Top-25 Entries
- August 2020 – 283,863 (2)
- March 2020 – 257,947 (5)
- June 2020 – 255,412 (6)
- October 2020 – 247,068 (8)
- November 2020 – 233,637 (13)
- February 2020 – 233,609 (14)
- April 2020 – 227,898 (16)
- Daily Exchange Volume Top-25 Entries
- August 27, 2020 – 26,828 contracts (10)
- August 24, 2020 – 26,343 contracts (12)
- October 8, 2020 – 24,994 (17)
- February 24, 2020 – 24,761 (20)
- October 21, 2020 – 24,159 (23)
- August 21, 2020 – 23,482 (25)
- Daily Electronic Volume Top-25 Entries
- August 27, 2020 – 25,458 (7)
- October 8, 2020 – 23,237 (15)
- June 26, 2020 – 22,752 (18)
- October 21, 2020 – 22,569 (19)
- February 24, 2020 – 21,293 (21)
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.