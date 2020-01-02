MGEX Reports 2019 As The Second-Best Calendar Year In History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports 2019 concluded as the second-best calendar year in history with a total of 2,357,996 contracts traded. Accompanied by this achievement, it was also the second-best calendar year for electronic volume with a total of 2,075,531 contracts.
MGEX also completed the third-best December in its history on Tuesday, reporting a total of 162,254 contracts from the month. This past month saw a 16% increase in total volume compared to December 2018. Open interest following Tuesday’s activity was recorded at 66,683 contracts.
Listed below are other prominent records MGEX recorded within the 2019 calendar year:
- Monthly Exchange Volume Top-25 Entries
- (4) August with 283,743 contracts
- (17) June with 241,941 contracts
- (18) April with 239,934 contracts
- (20) November with 234,265 contracts
- (23) February with 222,126 contracts
- (24) September with 222,077 contracts
- Monthly Electronic Volume Top-25 Entries
- (4) August with 249,531 contracts
- (12) June with 219,893 contracts
- (16) April with 212,809 contracts
- (18) November with 206,904 contracts
- (21) September with 198,582 contracts
- (22) February with 198,557 contracts
- Daily Exchange Volume Top-25 Entries
- (9) August 12th with 26,857 contracts
- (22) November 25th with 22,670 contracts
- Daily Electronic Volume Top-25 Entry
- (6) August 12th with 26,135 contracts
- (22) November 26th with 20,623 contracts
- (23) November 25th with 20,389 contracts
- (25) September 19th with 20,116 contracts
- One month beat their respective monthly total volume record
- September with 222,077 contracts
- One month beat their respective futures volume record
- September with 213,965