MGEX Has a Top-25 Volume Day

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that June 26th, 2020 was entered into the record book as the 21st best for total daily exchange volume with a total of 23,405 contracts. With two trading days remaining in June, total monthly volume stands at 256,271 contracts traded.
In correspondence, June 26th was also the 16th best day for daily electronic volume with a total of 22,752 contracts. At the close of market, open interest stands at 67,580 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.