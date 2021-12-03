MGEX Concludes Third-Best Month In Its History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports a total of 420,826 contracts from November 2021, making it the third-best month in the history of the Exchange. Compared to last November, MGEX saw a 61% increase in total volume. This past month was also the best November in MGEX history, beating the previous record November 2015 by nearly 150,000 contracts. This is the 9th month of 2021 to enter the top-25 record book for total monthly volume.
November was also the third-best month in the Exchange’s history for total electronic volume with 406,263 contracts. With a total of 13,554 contracts, this past month is the best November in MGEX history for total options volume, surpassing a 28-year-old record. At the close of market on Tuesday, open interest was recorded at 87,473 contracts, which is 26% higher compared to November 30th, 2020.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.