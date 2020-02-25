MGEX Breaks Into The Top-20 Record Book

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), has another successful day on Monday, February 24th with a total of 24,761 contracts, making it the 17th best day in MGEX’s history. With four trading days remaining in February, total monthly volume currently stands at 198,014 contracts traded.
Yesterday’s total electronic volume also takes the 17th place in the record book with a total of 21,293 contracts traded. At the close of market, open interest finished at 72,026 contracts, which is higher than last year at this time.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.