MGEX Announces The Board Of Directors Election Results

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), announced the results of its annual Board of Directors (Board) election, held on October 1, 2020. Re-elected to the Board were Christopher T. Matzdorf and Kerry L. Melius. Both were elected to serve two-year terms.
MGEX Chief of Staff and Assistant Corporate Secretary Jesse Marie B. Green reported that five candidates ran for two open Board positions. A total of 304 votes on proxies were received.
“On behalf of MGEX ownership and management, I would like to thank outgoing directors Martin F. Farrell and Marc L. Gordon for their many years of service to MGEX,” said Mark G. Bagan, President & CEO of MGEX. “I look forward to continue working with both of the re-elected members to further grow and develop business for the Exchange.”
Information on MGEX products, services and history can be found on the Exchange’s website at www.mgex.com.