MGEX Announces September Volume Numbers

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports the total exchange volume for September was 164,754 contracts traded, which makes this past month the third best September in the history of the exchange. With the addition of September’s numbers, the calendar year total exchange volume is currently 12% higher compared to 2019.
Total electronic volume was reported at 140,872 contracts, which also makes this past month the third best September for MGEX. Options volume came in at 2,601 contracts. At the close of market Wednesday, total open interest was reported at 66,602 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit the MGEX website at www.mgex.com.