MGEX Announces Its Second-Best Fiscal Year Volume In History

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports the conclusion of its fiscal year on Monday with a total volume of 2,634,578 contracts, making it the 2nd best fiscal year of all time. The Exchange saw a 17% increase in total volume compared to the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The 2019-2020 fiscal year has six days in the top 25 daily exchange volume records. There are six total months in the top 25 monthly exchange volume records.
Electronic volume totaled 2,339,459 during the year, which is 20% higher than the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Six of the top 25 monthly electronic volume months took place within the last fiscal year. Additionally, five of the top 25 daily electronic volume records were set in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.