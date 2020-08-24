MGEX Announces A Pair Of Top 25 Records

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that Friday, August 21st ranked as the 21st best day for daily total volume with a grand total of 23,482 contracts.
In conjunction, Friday also entered into the record book as the 23rd best day for daily electronic volume with 20,928 contracts traded. At the close of market, open interest was recorded at 82,547 contracts.
With six trading days left in the 2020 fiscal year, MGEX looks to finish strong.
