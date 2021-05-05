Metro Bank And Backbase Extend Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation - UK Challenger Bank Signifies Long-Term Commitment To Enhancing Customer Experience Using Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform

Engagement banking technology provider Backbase today announces it has renewed its partnership with leading UK retail and commercial challenger bank Metro Bank. The focus of the renewed partnership sees Backbase providing dedicated digital innovation support for Metro Bank’s business banking customers. By leveraging the latest cloud-native version of Backbase’s platform, which includes a vast amount of off-the-shelf accelerators for business banking, Metro Bank is able to further enhance and tailor the experience offered to its business customers.
This relationship extension comes five years after Backbase and Metro Bank first began their partnership, with the core strategic objective of harnessing Backbase’s leading digital banking technology platform to deliver a best-in-class customer engagement experience and lay the foundations for an agile digital banking service – all while achieving cost efficiencies.
By collaborating with Backbase over the longer-term, Metro Bank will be able to grow and mature its digital banking offering with a customer-centric approach while continuing to deliver against its ambitious digital innovation strategy.
Cheryl McCuaig, Chief Information Officer at Metro Bank, comments: “Backbase has been a dedicated digital technology partner to us from the start, and we are continually impressed by the company’s investments in research and innovation. We’ve benefited substantially from direct access to Backbase's ongoing in-house innovation, and by using its cloud-native technology we’ve been able to optimise our IT costs. We look forward to deepening our relationship and reaping the benefits of Backbase’s unparalleled commitment to helping us maintain our competitive edge.”
Frank Uittenbogaard, Regional Vice President, Europe at Backbase, adds: "We’re thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Metro Bank, enabling them to offer a seamless customer experience across all touchpoints. As the first true challenger bank taking on the Big Four, Metro Bank’s embrace of a client-centric, human-first approach to banking aligns with our fundamental values as a business. We’re delighted to be helping Metro Bank continue its ambitious growth and achieve outstanding business and client outcomes using digital technology.”