METACO Integrates Tezos Staking Functionalities Into Digital Asset Orchestration System - Integration Addresses Market Demand For Institutional-Grade Staking Infrastructure

METACO, the leading provider of security-critical infrastructure to the digital asset ecosystem, announced an integration with Tezos, the decentralized, public blockchain that evolves by upgrading itself. One of the original proof-of-stake blockchain protocols, Tezos has a market cap in excess of $4 billion - a pioneer redefining value exchange in a digitally connected world.
METACO has integrated support for tez (XTZ), the native token of the Tezos ecosystem, into Harmonize, its digital asset orchestration system. Harmonize orchestrates digital asset management for banks and institutions across numerous use cases from decentralized finance (DeFi), to tokenization, cryptocurrency custody, and smart contract management. Support will also enable institutions to manage a comprehensive list of functionalities on the Tezos blockchain, including staking capabilities, via both delegated staking services, which allow clients to generate low-interest rewards from joining shared staking pools, or staking directly to dedicated validators.
Adrien Treccani, CEO and Founder at METACO, commented, “As the institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates, investors are gaining a broader appetite for crypto assets, with interest in the areas of DeFi, staking, and tokenization gathering momentum. As a result, orchestration of these complex capabilities and interactions across an increasingly diverse set of digital asset applications has become a core need for many institutions. METACO Harmonize, our digital asset orchestration system, provides institutions with the requisite flexibility to address this need. Integrating Tezos, a leading proof-of-stake blockchain, into our orchestration system demonstrates our industry-leading innovation in delivering clients the cutting-edge technology and flexibility they need to stay apace with the rapidly evolving digital assets ecosystem.”
METACO Harmonize provides an end-to-end solution for functionalities on Tezos and other major proof-of-stake and DeFi protocols, including; Aave, Uniswap, and Compound, making METACO the leading choice for institutions looking to incorporate staking and DeFi into their digital asset use-case. Harmonize is the orchestration layer for a range of subproducts that allow institutions and firms of all sizes to seamlessly integrate potential future use-cases into their infrastructure as they evolve.
Born in 2014, Tezos was one of the first protocols to use proof-of-stake consensus, designed to be truly scalable, decentralized, and empower network stakeholders. A self-upgradable blockchain, Tezos enables dynamic innovation through a governance structure that allows stakeholders to vote on changes to the network.