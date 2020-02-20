MEP Paul Tang Confirmed As Keynote Speaker At FIX EMEA London March 2020

FIX Trading Community, the non-profit, industry-driven standards body at the heart of global financial trading, today announced that Paul Tang, Member of the European Parliament, Special Rapporteur for Sustainable Finance, as the keynote speaker for FIX EMEA Trading Conference on 12th March 2020. Paul Tang will be outlining the policymakers view on the future of the asset management industry and the increasing role of green finance.
Paul Tang is Member of the European Parliament for the Partij van de Arbeid (PvdA) since July 2014, sitting in the Group of Socialists and Democrats. In the European Parliament, Paul Tang mainly works on economic and financial affairs, with a focus on fair taxation and sustainable finance, and the role of data in our society.
Rebecca Healey, Co-Chair of the EMEA Regional Committee & EMEA Regulatory Subcommittee, FIX Trading Community commented, “We are so delighted to have Paul Tang speak at our flagship conference, where we will be putting sustainable finance at the heart of all our discussions. 2020 will be a year where FIX Trading Community will be prioritising ESG and sustainable finance, working with industry to untangle the questions about standards, benchmarks, and projections. Our new FIX Working Group on ESG and Sustainable Finance will be looking at the trading workflows and identifying clear areas where new ESG requirements will impact the desk and ensuring data standards are implemented in an easy and cost effective manner. We will take the messages from conference discussions and build on them to find workable solutions for the future.”
In addition to discussing ESG & Sustainable Investing, delegates will also hear about the industry reaction to the ESMA Consultation Paper as well as the forthcoming EU Commission Consultation Paper. Other highlights from the agenda include: Untangling the European Consolidated Tape, The Fixed Income Perspective, The Impact of Automation on workflows and Liquidity, Cross-Asset vs. Multi-Asset Trading, The Impact of Technology on Execution Process and evolving Trading Protocols.
This full-day event has been created by a dedicated team of industry practitioners, including senior representatives from leading firms in the region. FIX has partnered with AFME, AIMA, BVI, EDMA, EFAMA, EVIA, IA, ICMA, and SSDA to play a part in both shaping the agenda for the day and providing valuable and stimulating panel contributions. Attended by over 950 delegates, including Buy-side, Sell-side, Exchange, Vendor, Regulator this conference will offer an interactive programme that truly addresses market needs, providing impartial, high-quality content suitable for industry professionals, with separate business and technical streams throughout the day.
An overview of the day can be accessed here with more to come in the following weeks.