Memorandum Of Understanding Establishing A Framework For Financial Services Regulatory Cooperation Between The European Union And The United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland

Pursuant to the Joint Declaration on Financial Services Regulatory Cooperation between the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) of 24 December 2020, the European Commission (“the Commission”), represented by the Directorate‑General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union ( DG FISMA or its successor), and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (“HM Government”), represented by His Majesty’s Treasury (“HM Treasury”) (hereinafter “the Participants”) jointly endeavour to pursue a robust and ambitious bilateral regulatory cooperation in the area of financial services based on the arrangements set out below.

Based on a shared objective of preserving financial stability, market integrity, and the protection of investors and consumers, these arrangements will provide for:

bilateral exchanges of views and analysis relating to regulatory developments and other issues of common interest;

transparency and appropriate dialogue in the process of adoption, suspension and withdrawal of equivalence decisions;

bilateral exchanges of views and analysis relating to market developments and financial stability issues; and

enhanced cooperation and coordination including in international bodies as appropriate.

If appropriate, and in a manner consistent with applicable policy, law and good administrative practices, each Participant will endeavour to share information on regulatory developments to allow for a timely identification of potential cross-border implementation issues, to the extent that such information is available and can be shared between the Participants.