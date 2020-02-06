MDXT Aligns With TP ICAP’s Data & Analytics Business To Maximise Value From Data

- Meeting client demand for flexible access to premium content
MDX Technology (MDXT), a leading provider of solutions to help content owners maximise the value of their data, is pleased to announce that TP ICAP’s Data & Analytics business has gone live with MDXT’s data distribution solution. This is being implemented to support increasing client demand for flexible access to premium content by broadening data distribution channels to Microsoft Excel, web portals, mobile apps and Symphony apps, supplementing TP ICAP’s Data & Analytics division’s existing channels to market.
Designed to enhance the firm’s overall data distribution capabilities, MDXT has been seamlessly integrated with TP ICAP’s Data & Analytics division’s core infrastructure to collect real-time data for direct distribution to clients via multiple end points. This important new initiative will help to further satisfy their clients’ growing demand for flexible, direct access to the premium market data sets that TP ICAP’s Data & Analytics business provides. It will significantly improve the overall client experience and generate new revenue streams for the business.
Roland Anderson, Chief Technology Officer - Data & Analytics, TP ICAP, commented. “The MDXT implementation is perfectly aligned with our business development strategy. The goal is to offer our clients access to a far wider range of delivery options for our data sources and enable us to continually meet the evolving demands of our users.”
Paul Watmough, CEO at MDXT concluded. “TP ICAP’s Data & Analytics business is a long-standing client and we are delighted to be expanding our footprint and supporting this important initiative. This clearly demonstrates the power and flexibility of the MDXT platform and the speed and ease in which it can be adapted to suit the specialist needs of our clients.”