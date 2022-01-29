MCX Reports Net Profit Of Rs 34.46 Cr In Q3 FY 2022

- MCX’s operating revenue (consolidated) decreased by 11% to Rs. 89.55 crore for Q3 FY 2021-22
- For Q3 FY2021-22, EBITDA margin (consolidated) and PAT margin stood at 51% and 33% respectively.
- Average daily turnover (ADT) in commodity futures registered at Rs.24,556 crore in Q3 FY 21-22 vis-à-vis Rs.32,684 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 20-21.
- During the said quarter, the ADT of options increased by 965% to Rs. 8,610 crore in Q3 FY21-22 from Rs. 808 crore during Q3 FY20-21.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) announced its audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Q3, FY 2022
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, MCX’s total income decreased by 17% to Rs.104.06 crore from Rs. 125.67 crore over the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2020. While the operating income declined by 11% to Rs. 89.55 crore from Rs. 100.90 crore in corresponding Q3 FY2021.
- EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 decreased by 28% to Rs.52.78 crore from Rs.73.45 crore over the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2020.
- Net Profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was Rs. 34.46 crore as against Rs. 71.80 crore over the corresponding quarter the previous year.
Operational Performance
- The average daily turnover (ADT)* in overall commodity futures stood at Rs.24,556 crore in Q3 FY 21-22 vis-à-vis Rs.32,684 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 20-21.
- The notional ADT* of options increased by 965% to Rs. 8,610 crore in Q3 FY21-22 from Rs. 808 crore during Q3 FY20-21.
- MCX’s market share in commodity futures turnover during Apr-Dec ’21 period of FY21-22 stood at 92.9%.
- Total quantity of 18,346 tonnes of base metals has been delivered during Q3 FY21-22 vis-à-vis 11,408 tonnes in Q3 FY20-21 through the exchange mechanism.