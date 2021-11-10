McObject Announces Availability of eXtremeDB/rt For Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX - eXtremeDB/rt Is One Of The First COTS Real-Time Database System For Mission- And Safety-Critical Embedded Systems.

McObject® announces the availability of eXtremeDB/rt for the Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX real-time operating system, providing deterministic, reliable, ultra-fast performance for resource-constrained devices.
eXtremeDB/rt allows embedded and real-time system developers to specify deadlines for database transactions. It is uniquely suitable for real-time systems that must respond within welldefined time constraints. For example, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) need to ingest data from multiple sources (sensor data fusion): LIDAR, RADAR, cameras, GPS and maps to name a few, and be able to act on that data within milliseconds to maneuver the vehicle. Guaranteeing that the system can respond within 50 milliseconds for example, requires a realtime database system.
Like conventional eXtremeDB, eXtremeDB/rt is an embedded database management system that provides services for the storage, retrieval and manipulation of data. The differences lay in the temporal requirements of the managed data, transaction scheduling policies, timing constraints on transactions, and in performance goals. It is an ACID-compliant DBMS, maintaining a databases’ internal consistency, and preventing contradictory data in the same database. In addition to preserving internal consistency, eXtremeDB/rt ensures that stored data reflects the state of the real world at a moment in time (temporal consistency).
Azure RTOS ThreadX provides priority-based, preemptive scheduling, priority inheritance, efficient timer management and fast software timers. These are critical elements upon which eXtremeDB/rt builds its time-cognizant High Priority Earliest Deadline First and Priority Inheritance database transaction schedulers.
“ThreadX has been one of the most popular RTOS, and Microsoft is one the most significant innovators for the Internet of Things (IoT). Making eXtremeDB/rt available for developers of new real-time edge systems running Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX was a priority for us,” said McObject President and co-founder Steve Graves.
“Managing data with a hard real-time requirement is a challenge for developers,” comments
Tony Shakib, Partner General Manager, Microsoft Azure IoT. “Developers have had to use current solutions that may not meet time constraints or write their own database system. eXtremeDB /rt brings a solution to Microsoft Azure developers that eliminates this trade off.” eXtremeDB/rt is built on the proven eXtremeDB in-memory database management system, found in millions of embedded systems world-wide in deployments ranging from satellite systems to locomotive control.