matrixinvest.org: BaFin Investigates Nexus LLC

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the website matrixinvest.org. According to information available to BaFin , financial and investment services are being provided on this website without the required authorisation.

The website is operated by Nexus LLC , St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Nexus LLC was/is also responsible for the website investpoint.pro, which has now been deactivated, and the website onecapital.company BaFin had already warned consumers about.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the required authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).