Matrix IDM Supports First State Super Merger - Proven Rebalancer Solution Makes The Grade For Unifying The Two Entities

Matrix IDM, a leading solution provider to asset owners and managers, today announces a new client signing. First State Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, have selected Matrix IDM for their proven Rebalancer solution.
To support its integration with its merger partner VicSuper, First State Super is using Matrix IDM to enhance overall integration of options and exposure management. This includes the ability to create a fund level IBOR, fully audited workflow, cashflow allocation algorithms, long term/strategic and short term/dynamic asset allocation targets, synthetic overlay management and instruction management.
The Rebalancer solution enables asset owners to allocate cashflows and rebalance funds in line with pre-defined strategic and/or dynamic asset allocation targets.
Neil Lotter, Co-CEO of Matrix IDM comments. “All mergers are, by definition very challenging, creating huge complexities in terms of having to manage sensitive data and multiple systems, so this has been a significant project for everybody involved. With Matrix IDM, First Super State is now able to streamline and unify differing policy decisions and rapidly bring their latest merger in line with their existing structure in a fully auditable and transparent manner. One of the major benefits of our cloud-based platform is that it can quickly update, adapt or correct any inconsistencies that may occur. We are delighted to be working with yet another of Australia’s leading players in the community.”
Michael Clavin, Head of Liquidity, Fixed Income and Markets at First State Super says: “Matrix IDM clearly demonstrated the ability to add stand out functionality into our technology infrastructure which will significantly improve our overall asset management capabilities. At First State Super our focus is to always put our members first and we are confident that Matrix IDM delivers more effective cash allocation and rebalancing capabilities which in turn enables us to optimise our investment holdings.