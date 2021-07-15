Matrix IDM Builds Standard Interface To Ortec Finance’s PEARL To Deliver Streamlined Investment Data Management

- Matrix IDM acts as data hub ingesting and cleansing all data before it is consumed by PEARL
- PEARL’s standard interface already in use in some of the world’s largest fund management firms
Matrix, the award-winning solution provider to asset owners and managers, and Ortec Finance, a leading global provider of technology and solutions for risk and return management, today announce the release of a standard interface to Ortec Finance’s PEARL system. This has been built as a direct response to client demand and is already in use in a number of leading investment management firms.
Ortec Finance has over 500 customers in 20+ countries and is trusted by some of the world’ largest financial institutions. PEARL is Ortec Finance’s single-platform solution for Performance Measurement, Attribution, Ex-Post Risk and GIPS composites.
This new initiative will see Matrix IDM ingest and master all data (custodial and market) required for consumption by Ortec Finance’s PEARL. It creates a PBOR (Performance Book Of Record) - essentially taking fund accounting data fit for unit pricing and brings it up to the standards required of a performance system. This new standard outbound interface to PEARL handles everything from holdings to currency weights. The end result delivers clients with a more streamlined and accurate experience in PEARL.
Stuart Plane Matrix IDM comments, “We are delighted to be working with Ortec Finance. Their vision is aligned with ours, which is to empower investment decisions through complete transparency. This statement is not for the faint-hearted. In our experience the complex nature of portfolios makes it challenging to truly understand the exposures at any one time. Our deep expertise in data and Ortec Finance’s comprehensive analytical platform brings this dream to a reality. Matrix is doing what it does best – creating clean and organized data sets which can be easily ingested by PEARL and delivers longevity and higher ROI on the clients technology investments.”
Elske van de Burgt, Ortec Finance comments, “We have a reputation to uphold, so when it comes to technology partnerships we need to be selective and diligent about who we work with. In the case of Matrix we are already delivering positive results to a handful of customers and we have a proven solution in place. We believe that by working with their team and leveraging their advanced data management solutions we will in turn be able to better serve our clients and we look forward to expand our joint client base in the coming months.”