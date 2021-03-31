Matrix IDM And Reformis Form A Strategic Partnership To Deliver Long Term Data Strategy Projects For Buy Side Firms Globally

- Reformis’ expert business transformation consultancy services to augment Matrix’s award-winning data management solutions
- Partnership underpins ambitious international expansion plans
Matrix IDM, a leading solution provider to asset owners and managers, today announces a significant partnership with expert business transformation consultants Reformis. The new partnership has been created to ensure Matrix customers enjoy a quality implementation and support experience, delivered by an experienced team with unparalleled industry knowledge. Furthermore, the relationship is already in action, working for a top three (by AUM) $200bn superannuation fund to deliver a long-term data strategy project.
Reformis is a renowned global business transformation consultancy, working in the advisory, data management, front office, client and regulatory reporting competencies predominantly to the buy side community. The firm has offices in London, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Sydney, supporting a diverse and growing number of clients across the global investment management industry.
Neil Lotter, Co-CEO of Matrix IDM comments. “2021 has started well for Matrix, the business is going from strength to strength on a number of fronts. We are very fortunate to be signing new business across the Americas, UK and Australia. We recognize that in order to scale and provide the best support possible for our customers, collaborating with a firm like Reformis who share our vision is essential. Reformis has established a formidable reputation for the successful implementation and ongoing support of a wide range of data management initiatives and are market leaders in this field. They are highly experienced, knowledgeable professionals, and we know we can depend on them to ensure our exacting standards for providing the highest quality service to our shared customers will never be compromised.”
Brian Woodham, Founder and CEO of Reformis concluded. “We are delighted to be working closely with Matrix, supporting their ambitious global expansion plans. I believe the combination of our industry leading ability to deliver successful programs of change with Matrix IDMs’ industry leading data management solution will be a very compelling proposition for those firms striving to transform their business operations. We are excited to be formalizing what has been a fruitful and highly collaborative business relationship.”