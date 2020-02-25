Matrix Executions Releases Next-Generation Routing Algo Rack - Available On All Major Order Management Systems, The Modular Design Speeds Time To Market

Matrix Executions, LLC ("Matrix"), a broker-dealer specializing in trading workflow automation, announced today the update and expansion of its best-of-breed rack of order routing algos. With the focus on options, Matrix’s offering is now available on all major order management systems (OMS), and via Matrix’s two execution management systems (EMS), Matrix Pro and Matrix Elite.
The options algo suite’s modular design lets clients work with Matrix to build an infinite number of customized use case-based algos to meet their distinct liquidity needs. With this modular approach, firms can more quickly roll out advanced strategies.
“Rarely are trading firms’ needs and relationships exactly similar, which is why we are focused on being able to configure options algos on a bespoke basis,” said Matrix COO Allen Greenberg. “To us, the importance of speed in trading also refers to time-to-market deployment of innovative ideas.”
Matrix is keenly aware of the issues faced by buy-side traders and sell-side agents, particularly how liquidity and exchange fees factor into execution quality. These algos offer more accurate real-time analytical transparency into the effects of the fee models than do other current market solutions.
“Market microstructure is not becoming any less complex, compelling traders to seek advanced technology in order to maximize their edge,” said Matrix CEO Tony Saliba. “In a space where competition is as fierce as ever and liquidity continues to fragment, the nuances of execution are crucial to a firm’s P&L.”
Matrix has also developed a robust suite of crossing algos for a group of select clients and will be expanding that offering’s footprint imminently.
In addition, Matrix offers a full suite of equities execution capabilities, along with the same for U.S. futures.