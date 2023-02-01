Mathijs Peeters Joins Siege FX As Head Of Distribution For Europe - Marek Robertson Is Promoted To Chief Product Officer

Siege FX announced the appointment of Mathijs Peeters as Head of Distribution for Europe.

Mathijs joins Siege from Optiver where he was Head of FX Distribution, responsible for direct counterparty business development. Previously he was FX FinTech Business Manager at BlueCrest and prior to that Director of FX Institutional Sales at HSBC. His 25-year career in FX also includes Managing Director roles in institutional sales at Nomura and RBS.

As Siege prepares to launch new services in 2023, Marek Robertson has been promoted to Chief Product Officer. In this new role he will be responsible for enhancing the company’s existing services, MidPool and NetFix™, as well as the development of several new services leveraging Siege’s flexible technology stack. This includes NetBook, planned for launch later in 2023, which aims to deliver asset managers and banks an innovative approach to order compression and block order trading across all cash FX instruments.

As both NetFix™ and MidPool continue to attract participants, Siege will soon be connected with 10 of the largest 20 Banks and 15 of the top 20 Asset Managers.

“We continue to build on our growth and the launch of new services to scale the business. With Mathijs responsible for distribution in Europe and Paul Alves continuing to manage distribution in the Americas, we have a world-class business development team. Their experience and extensive client relationships will play a key role in support of our expansion,” said Claude Goulet, CEO of Siege.

He added, “I would also like to congratulate Marek on his promotion to Chief Product Officer, where his in-depth knowledge of the FX market will drive the development of new services in collaboration with our bank and buy-side participants.”