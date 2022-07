On 7 July 2022, BaFin imposed administrative fines totaling 510,000 euros on MATERNUS-Kliniken AG .

The sanction related to breaches of section 115 (1) sentence 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG ). MATERNUS-Kliniken AG failed to make its half-yearly financial reports for the financial years 2016, 2017 and 2018 publicly available.

The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.