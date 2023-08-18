BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGIU_USA_468x60

Mastercard Selects Fluency As Its New CBDC Partner

Date 18/08/2023

Mastercard, a global leader in payment solutions, recently announced Fluency as its CBDC partner, as part of plans to capitalise on the growing interest in CBDCs.

 

Fluency's world-leading deep expertise and innovative technological capabilities will provide a greater understanding of the benefits of CBDCs, and how to implement them in a way that is seamless, secure, scalable and useful in order to drive innovation for Mastercard and its clients as CBDCs continue to evolve.

Inga Mullins, CEO at Fluency, said: "We are delighted at Fluency to be part of this exciting and forward-thinking partnership with Mastercard helping CBDC networks seamlessly bridge transactions between different types of CBDC: account and token-based, retail and wholesale, multi-CBDC with tokenized assets and regulated stablecoins."

Other key players selected to the global CBDC program include platform Ripple, blockchain and Web3 software company ConsenSys, digital identity technology provider Idemia, digital identity consultant Consult Hyperion, security technology group Giesecke+Devrient and digital asset operations platform Fireblocks.

Raj Dhamodharan, Head, Digital Assets and Blockchain, at Mastercard, says: "We believe in payment choice and that interoperability across the different ways of making payments is an essential component of a flourishing economy.

"As we look ahead toward a digitally driven future, it will be essential that the value held as a CBDC is as easy to use as other forms of money."

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg