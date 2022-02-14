Marudai Food Co. Ltd.: BaFin Threatens To Impose Coercive Fines

BaFin issued a notice on 2 February 2022 ordering Marudai Food Co. Ltd. to comply with the financial reporting requirements under sections 114 et seq. of the Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG) and threatening to impose coercive fines totalling EUR 690,000.
Marudai Food Co. Ltd. contravened the requirements under section 114 (1) of the WpHG with respect to the annual financial report for the financial year 2019/20.
The notice is immediately enforceable but not yet final and binding.