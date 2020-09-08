New SIA Greece, the wholly-owned subsidiary of SIA - a leading European hi- tech company in payment services and infrastructures controlled by CDP Equity -, has reached a strategic agreement with MarTrust, the global maritime financial solutions leader, to provide new real-time Contact Centre Services supporting its global cardholders operations.
As the primary customer communication hub, the Contact Centre will become the heart of MarTrust’s customer experience strategy, focusing on the unique needs of shipping crew members travelling across the world in different time-zones addressed by the dedicated 24/7/365 English language speaking team of New SIA Greece.
This team will manage all modes of communication, which may be via e-mail or inbound calls: the seafarer can contact and receive answers to any queries related to the MarTrust solution from the middle of the Pacific or any port where they are berthed. Being aware of the role the seafarer plays, the service has also been enriched with a call-back functionality taking away any network concerns they may have. New SIA Greece and MarTrust will be operating in close collaboration making this a seamless experience for the end-user and the maritime industry.
Both New SIA Greece and MarTrust place a lot of importance on performance levels and compliance.
The Contact Centre is particularly characterized by innovative features, outstanding performance and reliability, in compliance with the highest international, security, quality, environmental, health and safety requirements. The Contact Centre is fully compliant with PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) and follows the GDPR standards.
New SIA Greece provides customer services in a continuous manner through its certified and state-of-the- art infrastructure, one of the largest Contact Centres in the country. Important investments have been made for its upgrading and expansion, ensuring business continuity thanks to full-service redundancy.
“This agreement highlights New SIA Greece’s ability to operate efficiently and effectively in a global environment and support the needs of all clients regardless of their geographical location and the time-zone they are in. Within the scope of the cooperation, we seek to support MarΤrust’s vision to offer innovative services to shipping crew members and maritime sector professionals: it will allow MarTrust to achieve brand differentiation and retention of its customer base, by leveraging on our significant technical know-how,” stated Espen Tranoy, Managing Director at New SIA Greece.
“MarTrust set sail to provide the shipping industry with better and safer solutions for maritime-specific payments like cash-to-master and crew wages. But in order to serve our customers well, we knew we needed to always provide strong customer support given the diversity and complexity of the industry. After talking to several potential suppliers, we settled on New SIA Greece because they are a recognized leader in their field. Moreover, their continuous pursuit of excellence matches our philosophy to always provide our customers with high-quality support wherever and whenever they need it” stated Errikos Andreakos, Chief Operating Officer of MarTrust Corporation Limited.