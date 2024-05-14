Martin Jetter Confirmed As Chairman Of Deutsche Börse AG's Supervisory Board

- Shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board newly elected at today's Annual General Meeting
- Sigrid Kozmiensky new to the board
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG confirmed Martin Jetter as Chairman of the Supervisory Board during its meeting following today's Annual General Meeting. The 65-year-old has held the chairmanship since 2020 and has been a member of the board since 2018.
Earlier today, the shareholders of Deutsche Börse AG elected new shareholder representatives to the company's Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting. New to the board is Sigrid Kozmiensky. She succeeds Michael Rüdiger, who did not stand for re-election.
Sigrid Kozmiensky was a member of the Executive Board and Chief Risk Officer of ING-DiBa AG until end of March 2024. On 1 July, she will join the Board of Management of BayernLB in the same function. Previously, she held among others leadership positions at the European Central Bank and PricewaterhouseCoopers.
All voting results and further information on the Annual General Meeting 2024 can be found at www.deutsche-boerse.com/agm.